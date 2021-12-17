Barrett, Vauncille M. 1931-2021

ONEIDA, Kan. Vauncille Margaret Pooch Barrett, 90, with family by her side, passed from her earthly life to her heavenly life, Dec 9, 2021, at her Fairview home.
Pooch, as she was known by family and friends, was born in Oneida, Aug16, 1931, one of five children born to Rudy and Margaret Strube Brunner and had lived in the northeast Kansas area her entire life.
She grew up at Oneida, where she attended schools and graduated high school. While in high school, because of her height, she enjoyed and excelled at basketball, known as Two Point Pooch.
Just out of high school, she married Joseph Alfred Barrett, Feb 12, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church, Powhattan, Kansas.
They established their home on a farm near Oneida, where they started their family: Wanda, Lewis and Vikki.
A few years later, they moved to Powhattan where she worked a short time for the Apple Barn in Horton, Kansas. It was there where the rest of the family was born: Diane, Dennis, David and Doug.
Pooch starting working for the Brown County Infirmary near Hiawatha, Kansas, as a medication aide until it closed, then worked for Oak Ridge Acres. Even though she was busy with work, her family always came first!
While the family was making their home in Powhattan, they attended Zion Lutheran Church. In 1982, they moved to Fairview, Kansas, then transferred their membership to St. Paul Lutheran where she was also a member of the Dorcas Society of the church.
Joe died Dec 8, 1999. Pooch was also preceded in death by: her parents; her son, David, in 2005; and a sister, Jean Pardee.
Survivors include: daughters: Wanda Barrett of Topeka, Vikki (Lyle) Broxterman of Fairview, Diane (Greg) Davis of Hiawatha; sons: Louis (Rose) Barrett of Mayetta, Kansas, Dennis (Evalyn) Barrett of Oneida, Doug Barrett of Fairview; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are: her sisters: Velma June Winger of August, Kansas, Patricia Nobis of Cincinnati, Ohio and Janice Grubb of Fremont, Nebraska.
She also remained close with her brothers-in-law, through the years.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Paul Memorial Fund or Nemaha County Home Health and Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A note of thanks for the care and support of Pooch received by the Nemaha County Home Health & Hospice, Pastor Andy, and Pastors, Mike and Ian. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.