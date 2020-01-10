WEATHERFORD, Texas Robert Bob Wayne Bartholomew, 71, of Weatherford, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, in a Fort Worth, Texas hospital.
Bob was born Oct. 18, 1948, in Sabetha, Kansas, son of Leonard J. and Maribell L. (Diehl) Bartholomew.
He proudly served his country in the US Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of major, after 22 years of service.
He received the Order of St. Barbara.
Bob graduated from Morrill High School, with the class of 1966. He then graduated from Kansas State University.
Bob married Beverly Graham, on March 29, 1975, in Topeka, Kansas.
Bob was preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Edward.
Bob is survived by: his wife, Beverly, of 44 years; sons, Anthony (Laura), of Alabama, Russell (Laci), of Texas, and Brian (Carrie), of South Dakota; six grandchildren; brother, Bruce, of Missouri; sister, Connie Kennedy, of Nebraska; sister-in-law, Judy, of Alabama; and many other family members and friends. As published in the Hiawatha World.
