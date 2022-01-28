Bassford, Robert N. 1941-2022

Robert Norval Bassford of Maple Grove Apartments of Hiawatha, was born June 7, 1941, at Denver, Colorado and died Jan. 21, 2022, at Hiawatha.
He was the son of Margaret (Baron) and Cleo Bassford. Bob was born and raised in Colorado.
He had three sons: Paul Hickman, who lives in Oklahoma, Robert Jr. and William Bassford, both of which have passed on.
Survivors are his grandchildren: William Bassford, Joshua Bassford, Renee and Rayna Bassford, and his sister, Kathleen Bassford Taylor.
Robert was a sweet, good natured man, always smiling and rarely a bad word about others. So much like his grandpa, Sam.
Cremation is planned with arrangements pending with Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
