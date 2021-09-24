Batchelder, Michael E. 1950-2021

HIGHLAND, Kan. Michael Edward Batchelder, 71, of Highland, Kansas, peacefully passed away Sept 22, 2021.
Mike was born April 19. 1950, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the oldest of three children of John and Dorothy (Cole) Batchelder and was a lifelong Doniphan County resident where he attended Highland Schools, later graduated from Highland High School with the class of 1969.
Mike has had many health obstacles throughout his life, and he has faced each one head on. Mike could always be depended on to have a smile and make the best of every situation.
Law enforcement was his lifetime career, doing police work in Highland for a number of years. He later served as Doniphan County Deputy Sheriff to full time Sheriff retiring in 2001.
Mike loved his community and was involved in many civic activities including Highland Lions Club, Fire Department, EMS work and was a member of the city council. He was instrumental in helping obtain the funding for the new Fire Department/Community Building.
He was a lifelong active member of Highland United Methodist Presbyterian Church. He especially enjoyed mission work of cooking meals in St. Joseph at the Open-Door Kitchen.
Mike was preceded in death by both parents, and a niece, Bobbie Lyn Chauza.
He is survived by two sisters, Beverly (Terry) Montgomery of Sabetha, Kansas, Patti (Bob) Chauza of West Jordan, Utah; half-brother, Buddy Noah of Phoenix, Arizona; niece, Christi Grant; and nephews, Daniel, Alex and Ryan Montgomery; great niece, Keira Grant; and nephew Wesley Grant.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland from 1 until 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A celebration of Mikes eternal life is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Highland United Methodist-Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at the Highland Cemetery. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to service. The wearing of masks is requested.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Highland Community Meal Center which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, Highland KS 66035.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also livestreaming site.
A special note of thanks to the staffs at Maple Heights Nursing Home and Two Timbers for the excellent care Mike received while residing there. As published in the Hiawatha World.
