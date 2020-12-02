Bauer, Harold D. 1936-2020

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Harold Dean Bauer was born July 5, 1936, and passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 84.
Harold was born in Falls City, Nebraska, to Roy and Stella (Krenzel) Bauer. Like his siblings, he attended grade school in the surrounding area. As told by his siblings, he attended high school for two days; one day to see if he would like it and the second day to tell them he would not be back as he needed to work. His schooling was cut short by family necessity, but his education was on the job and hands on with Reece Construction Co of Scandia, Kansas.
Harold started with Reece Construction Company at the young age of 15 in 1950. When starting his employment, Harold weighed a mere 130 lbs., earning him the nickname PeeWee. During his employment with Reece, he taught skills and gave support to many young men, some being family members and others from the surrounding community. While employed with Reece Construction, many roads were traveled, job sites assessed, bridges built, and stories told. Harold retired after 55 years of dedication to Reece Construction.
Harold married Carol Ann Geiger of Sabetha, Kansas, on June 19, 1964, at the home of Carols grandparents, Paul and Ethel Geiger in rural Fairview. They celebrated 56 years of marriage together. Harold and Carols two daughters, Christine Rosenberger and Debra Bailey (Lafe) live near their parents. He and Carol made their home in Fairview, Kansas, in 1978 moving their mobile home and girls to the area. They later purchased a house in Fairview where Carol resides. Harold was a member of St Pauls Lutheran Church in Fairview.
Harolds siblings included, Donald (Lamonia), John (Leona), Darrell (Sara), Darlene Covert, Esther (Virgil) Koerperich, Harlan, Arlan (Debbie).
He was extremely proud of his grandchildren, Colby (Mikayla) Rosenberger, Olivia (Cole) Winkler, Landon (Andrea) Bailey, Grace (Micah) Allen, Ivy Bailey and Eve Bailey. Nothing could bring a smile to his face and twinkle in his eye faster than when talking about his grandchildren. PaPa Peewee was a great-grandfather to Cruz Rosenberger, Nolan and Elyse Winkler, Charlotte and Lennox Bailey and was waiting on the arrival of Baby Rosenberger due at Christmas.
Uncle Peewee to his nieces and nephew, he always seemed to gravitate to babies and young children of the family, always taking time to visit, joke, and encourage them. His love of family was great and his guidance priceless. All knew him as a Big man with a Big heart. Peewee had a love of livestock and farming, spending many hours driving the roads of Brown and Nemaha County in his red truck checking out the crops and Freddie (Kopps) cows and the Wolf Track Ranch (Baileys) longhorns.
In lieu of a funeral service due to extenuating circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Town and Country Ambulance Service of Hiawatha, or the Fairview-Walnut Volunteer Fire Department in Fairview, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A memorial book will be available for signing at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, Kansas. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
