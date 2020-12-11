Bauman, Ken 1930-2020

SABETHA, Kan. Kenneth C. Bauman, 90, passed to his heavenly home to be with his wife of over 70 years on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas. Maxine passed away on Oct 22, 2020.
Ken was born Oct. 6, 1930, in Fairview, Kansas. He was one of five children born to Charles and Doris (Dean) Bauman. He graduated from Hamlin High School in Hamlin, Kansas, in 1947. On Feb. 18, 1950 he married Maxine Merkel.
Ken was a longtime resident of Topeka, Kansas. He belonged to Lowman United Methodist Church, Arab Shrine (50 + years), and Masonic Lodge #35 in Hiawatha, (65 + years) and served in the United States Air Force.
Ken belonged to many groups and organizations over the years. He was recognized for his contributions and participation. Family and friends describe Ken as humble, kind, generous, friendly, creative, sincere, honest, and willing to go above and beyond to help others. Ken had a great sense of humor and was a storyteller. He loved writing and talking about his beloved Union Pacific Railroad and his childhood during the depression era. After retiring from the railroad, Ken worked 10 years for the Kansas Legislature.
At Kens request, there will be no funeral service and he wished no memorials, flowers, cards, or list of his accomplishments. His children plan a private remembrance of their Dad in a few days.
Ken is survived by his children, Cheryl Schinze and Robert Bauman (Janet); grandchildren, Anthony Schinze, Natalie Schinze, Chad Bauman, Debi Bauman Cramer; great-grandchildren, Skyler Bauman, Mia Christensen, Mekenze Christensen; siblings, Leonard Bauman (Betty), Charlene Merkel, Leland "Swede" Bauman (Joy).
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Garner; half-brother, Duane Bauman; and brother-in-law, Leroy Merkel.
Those wishing to share a note of remembrance may do so at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
