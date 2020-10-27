Bauman, Maxine 1931-2020

SABETHA, Kan. Maxine Bauman, 89, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Her husband Kenneth was by her side at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas, where theyve resided the past five years.
Maxine was born July 8, 1931, in Everest, Kansas. She was one of three children born to Frank and Edna Merkel of Robinson, Kansas. Maxine graduated from Robinson High School in 1948. On Feb. 18, 1950, she married Kenneth Bauman. They were long-time Topeka residents.
Maxine was an active member of the Lowman Methodist Church and spent several years as a volunteer with the Stormont Vail Womens Auxiliary.
She also survived by her two children, Cheryl Schinze and Robert Bauman (Janet) of Lawrence, Kansas; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Her family will be celebrating her life at the Chapel Oakes Chapel in Funeral Home next week in Hiawatha, Kansas. More details of Maxines life can be found at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
