Bechtold, Lorraine M. 1922-2021

Lorraine Marie Bechtold, 98, of rural Hiawatha, surrounded with family, passed away peacefully April 22, 2021, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.
She was born Sept. 29, 1922, at Everest, Kansas, the oldest child born to the late Albert Herman Dutch and Ethel Mary Freeland Rosenhoover and has lived in the northeast Kansas area her entire life. Lorraine grew up at Everest, attending Everest Grade School prior to graduating from Everest High School in May 1940. She later worked to obtain a degree in nursing in February 1944 from St. Joseph School of Nursing, St. Joseph, Missouri. She worked as a registered nurse many years several places: SBA Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, Horton Hospital, and a short period at Brown County Infirmary.
Mrs. Bechtold was a dedicated member of St. Leos Catholic Church of Horton prior to becoming a member of St. Anns Parish in Hiawatha. Lorraine was active in the Altar Society at Church, and had assisted in the money counting there for many years. She volunteered for NEK Home Health and Hospice; loved to raise a flower and vegetable garden; enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading. All this being said, her family was the #1 priority!
Lorraine married Jack Francis Bechtold, Aug. 28, 1944, at Everest. They farmed and raised livestock for several years near Horton until moving to Hiawatha in 1975 to enjoy their retirement years. He died July 1998.
Survivors include her children: Susan Gilkison of Wichita, Mary Bechtold of Topeka, Galen Bechtold (Luci) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bruce Bechtold (Judy) of Horton, Jay Bechtold, also of Horton, Jane Walsh (Casey) of Denton; a sister Beverly Fuhrman of Castorville, Texas; 23 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Good friends to Lorraine include George and Sharon Wilhelm, Helen and Toby Melster, and Eldana Nichols.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Rita Henning; brother-in-law, Carl Henning;brothers, Charles Rosenhoover; sister-in-law, Betty Rosenhoover, Ralph Rosenhoover; grandson, Gary Wayne Schaefer; granddaughter, Kelsey Jean Bechtold; son-in-law, Richard Gilkison; daughter-in-law, Kim Bechtold; and brother-in-law, Robert Bob Fuhrman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at St. Anns Catholic Church in Hiawatha. Father Dan Gardner will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after 10 a.m. Monday where the parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. that evening follow by visitation until 8.
MASKS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BE WORN
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lorraine Bechtold Memorial Fund to be designated later by the family, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com Livestreaming also done thru the website as well. As published in the Hiawatha World.
