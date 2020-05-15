Becker, Matthew D. 1974-2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. Matthew David Becker 45, of Manhattan, passed away from an accident at a place near and dear to his heart, a baseball field.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1974, to Bob and Kay Becker of Everest, Kansas.
Matt grew up in Everest and went on to graduate from Horton High School. He attended K-State, (EMAW!) then earned his master electrical license and was the owner of Powercat Electric.
Scouting was in his blood. Matt was an Eagle Scout with Troop #112 in Horton and loved attending Camp Geiger yearly as a youth scout as well as an adult leader.
He continued his passion with scouting with Pack #273 in Manhattan, as a den leader and subsequently as Pack Master.
Matt could be described as all in to anything he got involved in, especially his kids, whether it be school activities, scouting, or sports.
He loved participating in charitable events such as K-State auctions and the annual Manhattan Catholic School Family Fun night, where he served as the bingo announcer.
He was always there to coach the kids in the many sports they played, and would also coach anyone that would listen, especially his beloved K-State teams.
His special place was for sure the baseball field where he coached, taught, mentored, influenced, and most importantly, was a friend to many boys in and around Manhattan.
In the last year, he enthusiastically announced baseball games on the web ,for Rock Creek High School.
He also loved announcing the junior high football games, as well as the mens and womens varsity basketball games.
Matt was the life of the party. He always had the best story or antidote, for any situation.
He would always make sure everyone heard the story as well (sometimes multiple times).
He never met a stranger. Everyone was his friend, from the beginning.
Matt was also occasionally known to be opinionated on a few topics.
Matt was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Matt met the love of his life in second grade and went on to marry Becky Finger on April 13, 1996, at St. Leos Catholic Church in Horton, Kansas.
Matt right now is getting his ear pulled by his Mom, Kay Robinson Becker, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include: Becky, of the home and his boys Tobias, Zacary, and Drew, all of Manhattan; His Dad, Robert of Everest, Kansas; two brothers, Tony (Tammy) of Overland Park, Kansas, and Eric (Angela), of Augusta.
He is also survived by his in-laws, Wayne and Vickie Finger of Powhattan, Kansas; Jason (Tracey) Finger of Cottonwood, Arizona; Marcy (Mickey) Gruber of Hiawatha, Kansas; Lucas Finger of Hiawatha; and grandparents, Eddie Finger of Powhattan; and Jim and Ginger Schuetz of Horton.
He is also survived by: seven nephews; five nieces; one great nephew; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, whom he adored.
The family will have a private graveside services at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Purcell, Kansas.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: the Matt Becker Memorial fund and may be sent in care of: Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, Horton.
You can also honor Matt by going and volunteering for a baseball team; that will make him smile.
A special message may be sent to the family at: www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.