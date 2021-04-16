Bembrick, Patrick S. 1968-2021

Patrick Stephen Bembrick, of Hiawatha, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, April 9, 2021, shortly after arrival at Hiawatha Community Hospital. He was 52.
Pat was born May 7, 1968, at St. Joseph, Missouri, one of two sons born to Dale and Jackie (Long) Bembrick and was a lifelong resident of northeast Kansas. He grew up at Troy where he attended schools, graduating from Troy High School with the class of 1986. During his high school years, he worked for Troy area farmers on their farms. He later worked in Hiawatha, first at Flair Fold (Abitibi) wood shutter manufacturing plant for nine years prior to working at Wilde Tool Co. for 26 years of which he was currently working as a metal forger.
He enjoyed fishing with his son, drawing, and woodworking.
Patrick married Rebecca Arnold, Aug., 31, 1991, at Troy. To this union Dean and Vanessa were immediately welcomed to the family. Pat and Rebecca, first lived at Horton a short time before making Hiawatha their home in 1992. Becky survives at home.
Also surviving are son, Dean of Santa Maria, California; daughter, Vanessa Tangen, of Hiawatha; his mother, Jackie Hodge, of Troy, Kansas; brother, Mike Bembrick (Lisa) also of Troy; eight grandchildren, Jacob and Garret Helm, Trinide Gifford, Arabella Helm, Destinee ODell, Daniel Tangen, Zach and Alyssa Tangen; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Dale Bembrick and step-mother Diana.
Memorial services are planned for Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday. The family will receive friends starting at 9:30 Saturday morning until services.
MASKS OPITIONAL-- OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING
Memorial contributions are suggested to North Brown County Ministerial Alliance to be used for children in crisis, or for drug/alcohol abuse programs, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
Please remember the family during this time with a card or note of remembrance to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. Service livestreamed thru website. As published in the Hiawatha World.
