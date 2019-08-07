INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Kathryn Ann Bennaka passed away peacefully in her Independence home, June 27, 2019, at the age of 76.
She was born Nov. 6, 1942, to Sam and Agnes (Tollefson) Soyland.
Kathy was the youngest of four children, joining siblings Dorothy, Donna and Lester. Born and raised in the Horton, Kansas area.
Celebration of Life service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
