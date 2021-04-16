Berg, Kathryn M. 1932-2021

TOPEKA, Kan. Kathryn Marie Berg, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas. Kathryn married Henry Mitchell Berg on April 4, 1954. He preceded her in death March 2, 2014.
Kathryn is survived by her children, Tim Berg, Jeanette (Doug) Torok, Scott (Becky) Berg, Katy Lundgren; and daughter-in-law Margaret Carreno; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Anne Hunter and Lynnette Berg.
Kathryn will lie in state from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at Campanella-Stewart Funeral Home, in Wamego, Kansas. Funeral service Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m., visitation beginning 10 a.m.. Burial Berg Cemetery at 1 p.m. Full obituary campanellastewart.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
