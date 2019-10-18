Berkley, K. Clair 1933-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. K. Clair Berkley, 86, of Hiawatha, formerly of Morrill, left his earthly home for his heavenly home, early Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Clair was born on the family farm, near Hamlin, Jan. 11, 1933, the son of Dale and Dorothy Kimmel Berkley, and has lived in the Brown County area his entire life.
His mother died when he was three and a half years old, and his sister, Janice, being six weeks old, so they were raised by their grandparents, Maurice and Ione Berkley.
He attended country school, near Hamlin, through the eighth grade, prior to graduating from Hamlin High School, in 1951.
Clair had various jobs throughout his working career: he farmed the Berkley farm, worked at the Hamlin and Morrill Elevators, even sold insurance. Clair was best known to have delivered bulk fuel and Standard Oil products in the area, working for Bill McNett, for 15 years. It was while delivering these products, he became known as Bubble Gum Man. A few years later, he started delivering bulk products for Berwick Oil Co., based out of the Bern/Sabetha area. He retired in 1998, after 15 years of service.
Clair was a member of the Eternal Hope Worship Center, in Hiawatha, served as a volunteer fireman, with the Morrill Fire Department, served several terms as mayor, for the City of Morrill, and on the Morrill Cemetery Board, for several years.
Clair loved his wife, his son and especially his grandchildren. We also have to mention that Clair was an avid KU Basketball Fan!
He married Linda Blecha, Nov. 2, 1966, at Humboldt, Nebraska.
They made their home in the Morrill area, and after she retired, they moved to Hiawatha, in 2012.
She survives of the home.
Other survivors include: a son, Travis Berkley (Jill), of Lawrence; two sisters, Janice Roush, of Sabetha, and Billie Jo Ramsier, of West Palm Beach, Florida; brother, Gary Berkley, of Belleville, Illinois; and three grandchildren, Kyle, Ethan and Nicole.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; stepmother, Mildred; grandparents: Maurice and Ione Berkley, and Trone and Edna Kimmel.
A Celebration of Clairs life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Eternal Hope Worship Center, in Hiawatha. Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate.
Cremation will follow the service, with private family inurnment, at the Morrill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Eternal Hope Worship Center, or Morrill Fire Department, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Friends may call at the funeral home after noon until 7 p.m. Thursday evening, at the funeral home.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services, at the church.
A special message, or note of comfort, may be left at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.