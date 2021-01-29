Bierly, Paul 1943-2021

PANORA, Iowa Paul Eugene Bierly, 77, son of Emmett Iverson and Vera Mae (Cook) Bierly, was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Horton, Kansas. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his home in Panora, Iowa.
Paul was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, by his mother and stepfather, Clyde Bierly. Paul graduated from Benson High School in 1961 and then enlisted in the United States Navy. Paul served during the Vietnam War, and following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Career Academy Radio School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
While living in Milwaukee, Paul married his sweetheart, Maureen Farris, on Nov. 20, 1966. The couple returned to Omaha, Nebraska, where two daughters were born: Shelly and Melisa. The family remained in Omaha until 1978.
Paul loved his career as a radio announcer, working in Hiawatha, Kansas, from 1979-2004. He graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as an Ordained Minister in 1997, and he worked in both radio and preaching the Word of God until 2004. In late 2005, he and Maureen made Lake Panorama, Panora, Iowa, their home. Paul cherished being able to minister at local nursing homes.
Throughout his life, Paul enjoyed spending time with his daughters, his grandchildren and his other family members. He had a keen sense of humor and loved to make people laugh, especially during a card game of Rummy. Paul showed his red muscle car across the Midwest. He was also an avid collector of die cast muscle cars. Pauls other hobbies included canvas painting, home improvements, and he was quite a craftsman.
He was a member of Fountain of Life Church, Panora.
Paul is survived by his wife, Maureen Bierly of Panora; daughters, Shelly (Jim) Theim of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Melisa (Jeff) Jamvold of Troy, Kansas; five grandchildren, Molly, Morgan, Alanda, Jimmy, and Lizzy; brother, Vern Iverson of Omaha, Nebraska; step-brothers, Mark Iverson and Ernie Iverson of Hiawatha; step-sister, Kathy Iverson of Union Star, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements handled by Twigg Funeral Home, Panora. As published in the Hiawatha World.
