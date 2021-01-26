ATWOOD, Kan Sandra Sandy Dee Binning was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Hiawatha, Kansas, to Dean Bruning and Gloria Ogg. She passed away Jan. 20, 2021 in Atwood, Kansas at the age of 64.
Sandy grew up in Hiawatha, Kansas and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1974. She attended Colby Community College, where she met Jerry Binning- they married in December of 1974. She was a loving wife, grandmother and true friend to so many.
Sandy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Sandy loved playing the piano/organ, writing for the local newspaper and being a very active member in the community. She enjoyed supporting all local causes, high school sports teams, traveling with her husband to many destinations and attending live concerts with her daughter in Denver. Her greatest joy was having her grandkids with her or attending one of their many events.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Jerry Binning of McDonald, Kansas; daughter, Merinda Binning, of Parker, Colorado; sons, Garrett (Donna) Binning, of southern Kansas, John (Kassandra) Binning, of McDonald, Kansas, and Robert Binning, of McDonald; grandchildren, Porsha, Bianca, Jazmine, Devon, Trinity, Avery and Briggs; brothers Mike Bruning, of Hiawatha, and Tony Bruning, of Sabetha, Kansas.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Family asks that any memorials be made to the McDonald Ambulance Fund and sent to Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701.
For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
