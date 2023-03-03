ROBINSON, Kan. Bradley Bernard Blevins, age 66 of rural Robinson, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2023. He passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side. His battle with cancer over the last year showed how he faced lifes challenges with courage and optimism.
He was born in Hiawatha on Dec. 6, 1956, to the late Roy Bernie and Virginia (Gysin) Blevins. He was the second youngest of five siblings: Sandy, Janet, Curt and Cathy.
Brad grew up on a farm in Highland, Kansas and he attended first through fourth grade in White Cloud, Kansas and fourth through 12th in Highland, where he graduated with the class of 1974. After high school, Brad attended Highland Community College and graduated in 1976.
Following college, Brad pursued his dream of farming and raising livestock northeast of Robinson with his father and brother. His father retired in 1995 and Brad continued to farm and raise livestock alongside his brother until 2021. During their partnership, one brother was rarely seen without the other, and they were known to do all the tasks of the day together. In 2022, he joined forces with his nephew, Jesse Clark, and grandson, Jace Grubb, to form Triple 12 Cattle Company.
Brad was the quintessential farm boy, loving tractors, trucks and loud pipes. In his youth, he was very ornery, a trait he passed onto his grandchildren and something he never really outgrew. He was a happy man, always ready to have a good laugh. He was also an amazing cook and his family looked for any excuse to gather to enjoy his food.
On July 17, 1993, Brad was united in marriage to Julee Edwards at the Zion United Methodist Church. During their nearly 30 years of marriage, they enjoyed antiquing, canning, fishing, hunting, vacationing, spending time with friends and family and following their grandchildrens many activities. They formed an amateur photography duo, traveling around taking pictures of their grandkids and other kids of the community at sporting events.
Brad was blessed with three daughters: Carrie, Brandee, and Amanda and seven grandchildren: Taylor, Jace, Triston, Lillian, Cooper, Haven and Harper. His many adventures with his grandchildren showed how he had a way of making them all feel special. Recently, his grandson Cooper gave a speech at school about the impact Brad had on his life. The speech included the following comment: Papa has made a great impact on my life by showing me to be there for family, how to have fun, to be positive and to find joy in everything. This comment sums up the way Brad lived his life, staying focused on his family and laughing with them along the way. Outside of his family and work, Brads passions were collecting firearms, cooking, watching westerns, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ.
Brad was preceded in death by: his wife, LaDonna Sutter, whom he was married to from 1983 to 1992; his parents, Bernie and Virginia; his sister, Sandy McRae; and his grandparents, Leland and Armilda Millie Gysin.
Surviving Brad is: his wife, Julee; daughters: Carrie Lofton of Olathe, Kansas, Brandee (Tim) Flowers of Overland Park and Amanda (Curt) Jacobsen of Hiawatha; his grandchildren: Taylor Jacobsen, Jace Grubb, Triston Lofton, Lillian Lofton, Cooper Jacobsen, Haven Reber and Harper Flowers. Also, surviving are his siblings: Janet (Jim) Cyphers, Curt (Joan) Blevins and Cathy (Bill) Clark.
Celebration of Life Service was planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Bethany United Church of Christ, with Pastor Shane Spangler officiating.
Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Friends called at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Wednesday, where the family will meet from 5 until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Brad Blevins Memorial Fund to be designated later, left in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
