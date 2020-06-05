Blevins, Carl R. 1946-2020

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Carl Rolland Blevins, Jr. passed away in his home May 30, 2020, in Fairview, after a long battle with many health issues.
He was born at Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Carl, Sr. and Elizabeth (Castleberry) Blevins on Aug. 5, 1946.
Carl graduated from Topeka High School in 1965.
Upon graduation, he joined the Army National Guard Engineering Division.
Carl would marry Connie (Taylor) Blevins in 1967, whom he had two children with.
In 1969 his division, the 69th Infantry, was activated to serve in the Vietnam War.
After returning from serving his country, he worked for many years at Volume Shoe Corporation (Payless Shoe Source).
Carl started his career working in the warehouse and ended his time there as a Director of Operations, Vice President.
Carl left the corporate world to own and operate Sullivan-Westboro Dry Cleaners in Topeka, Kansas, with his wife Connie (Taylor) Blevins; they divorced in 1995.
In 1996, Carl moved to Fairview, with Marilyn (Hartter) Blevins, whom he wed in 2001.
At that time he started a career at Fairview Mills, from which he would eventually retire in 2019.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl, Sr. and Elizabeth Blevins and a sister, Kimberly Lutz.
Survivors include: his wife, Marilyn (Hartter) Blevins, Fairview and his beloved dog, Cici; two children, William Blevins (Ron), Victoria, Texas and Michele Kychik (Corey), Topeka; and one grandchild, Kelli Kychik, Topeka.
He is also survived by three sisters: Sharon Waters, Topeka, Christy Levings, Paola, Kansas and Melissa Brown, Heber Springs, Arkansas, and one brother, Timothy Blevins, Mayetta, Kansas.
Carl was a friend to all he knew and will be greatly missed.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 20, 2020, at Fairview Community Center.
Shane Spangler will officiate. SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE FOLLOWED.
Military Honors a courtesy of the VFW of Sabetha.
There will be a meal directly following, at the Community Center.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Carl Blevins Jr. Memorial Fund, sent in care of: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
Due to the critical situation our country is in please remember the family during this difficult time.
Consider sending a card, or a note on our web site: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
