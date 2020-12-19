Born, Mary D. 1930-2020

EUDORA, Kan. Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Delene Born, 90, Eudora, Kansas, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora. Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Mary passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas.
Mary was born on May 13, 1930, in Eudora, the daughter of Fred E. and Marie A. (Fanning) Eder.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Theresa Society Holy Family, Douglas County 4-H, 4-H Club Leader/Project Leader, 4-H Advisory Board and 4-H Counsel. She volunteered as a local election poll worker. She worked a number of years at the Eudora Public Library and then at JCPenneys until her retirement.
Besides her church, and community activities, she was a devoted homemaker and caretaker. Her children and grandchildren retell stories of her wonderful cooking. She is remembered well for her hosting many family meals and celebrations. We were all graced with her gentle kindness and loving care.
She married Eugene Alban Born on May 26, 1956, in Eudora. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2012.
Survivors include her children, Joanne Noll, Hiawatha, Donald Born, Peyton, Colorado, Dolores Korb, Valley Falls, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Shirley Koldoff, Berwin, Illinois, Patricia Pfeiffer, St. Charles, Missouri.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, George Eder; two sisters, Marjorie Eder, Kathryn Sutton and her great grandson Jonah Noll.
The family will greet friends at 9 a.m. with a Parish Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora.
With social distancing in place, and masks being required, family and friends are welcome to attend in person or while listening to the service from their vehicles on a radio station provided by Warren McElwain mortuary.
The Mass will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/pg/Holy-Family-Catholic-Church-118014854918346/posts/
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Holy Family Catholic Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
