HORTON, Kan. Jessie Darlene Bottorff, 79, of Horton, passed away on Saturday evening, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Friends may call the funeral home after 9 a.m. Thursday, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of Jessies life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Muscotah United Church.
Memorials may be made to: Muscotah Cancer Support Group.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
