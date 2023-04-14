Mary Beth Bowen, 90, Hiawatha, peacefully passed away Monday April 10, 2023, at St. Lukes Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born Nov. 13, 1932, to Ben and Mildred Nottingham. After graduation from Hiawatha High School, she married Hillis Bowen on Sept. 3, 1950. They enjoyed 72 years of married life together.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Marion, Donald, Larry and infant sister Jeanette.
She is survived by her husband of the home, son Terry, Hiawatha; daughters Beth (Mark) Scheve, Topeka, Kansas, Karen (Dale) Bruemmer, Jefferson City, Missouri, and Katherine (Harold)Wingert, Ottawa, Kansas; sisters, Joan Christian, Marion, Ohio, Bettie Tollefson, Lenexa, Kansas and Jeanne (Paul) Grizzle, Shawnee, Kansas. She will be greatly missed by all, especially her 12 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hiawatha First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Morrill Public Library, in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Friends may call at the Funeral Home from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday.
