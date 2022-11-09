SABETHA, Kan. John David Boyce, 91, of Sabetha, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha.
John was born just outside of Hiawatha on Aug. 18, 1931, to George W. and Nellie (Gibbs) Boyce. He attended country schools in the Hiawatha area.
John joined the Kansas National Guard from 1949 to 1954. He was called to active duty on June 15, 1954, and served in the United States Army. He was honorably discharge on Feb. 10, 1956.
John married Lora Louise Sherry on March 29, 1957, at Stanberry, Missouri and they celebrated 65 years of marriage earlier this year. They were blessed with three children.
John was a farmer and stockman. He also will be fondly remembered for his John Deere tractor and baler, because he loved to custom bale hay and always strived to make the perfect bale. John was a member of the Woodlawn Baptist Church in Woodlawn, Kansas. John enjoyed gatherings with family and friends especially if the Family Recipe was involved.
John was preceded in death by: his parents; his son, John David Boyce, Jr.; his brothers, Don and George; and his sisters, Jennie, Viola, Betty and Maude Alice.
John is survived by: his wife, Louise, of Sabetha; his daughters, Sherry (Mike) McClain of Fairview, Kansas and Connie Sue (Steve) Holthaus of Seneca, Kansas; his special daughter-in-law, Patty (Craig) Heinen of Seneca; four grandchildren: Jason (Tiffany) Boyce, Brian (Jenna) McClain, Derik Holthaus and Brooke Holthaus; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha, with military honors by the Sabetha VFW Post #7285.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Woodlawn Baptist Church and the Apostolic Christian Home sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.
Inurnment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
