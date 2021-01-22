William Jackson Jack Bradbury, 73, passed away at his home on Jan. 1, 2021, following a lengthy battle with a rare neurological disease called Multi Systems Atrophy. He was a quiet man who always carried pictures of Jesus and his family in his wallet.
Jack was born in Horton, Kansas, to James Robert and Audrey Grace (Earp) Bradbury on May 3. 1947. He grew up in Everest, Kansas, and Robinson, Kansas, and graduated from Robinson High School in 1966. A few months before graduation, he met Carol McQueen on a blind date. It was love at first sight, and they were married May 2, 1970. In 2020, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Jack served in the Army National Guard and was a police officer with the Hiawatha Police Department. He graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Basic Training Center in Hutchinson, Kansas, in 1971.
Jack and Carol moved to Kelso, Washington, to be near Jacks brothers and families in 1973. He was employed with Reynolds Cable Plant for 20 years until the mill closed, working his way up to a supervisor position. Jack then worked at Weyerhaeuser Pulp & Paper for 10 years and later as owner/operator of Mt. Pleasant Transport, Hauling RVs until retiring in 2005.
Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, going to flea markets looking for antiques and collectibles, and traveling. For many years the family took annual vacations to Kansas in the RV to visit family, often taking sight-seeing trips along the way and visiting many national parks. Jack and his family spent many weekends at Riffe Lake boating and camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time at the beach.
Jack is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Adam (Annie) of Kelso, Washington, and Mark (Sarah) of Fruitland, Idaho; eight grandchildren, Judah, Selah, Mercy, and Liberty, of Kelso, and Saul, Diana, Alex, and Avi, of Fruitland; a brother, Wilbur (Laura), of Yuma Arizona; a sister, Melody, of Andover, Kansas; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother Deane.
A graveside service was held Jan. 15, 2021.
Please note: this is being submitted as a courtesy to the familychapel oaks was not involved with services. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.