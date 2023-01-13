Bryce Kevin Brobst, 59, of Hiawatha, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling esophageal cancer initially diagnosed in May 2020.
Bryce was born in Beloit, Kansas, on Dec. 6, 1963, to Marvin Wendell and Carol Jean (Hackett) Brobst.
Bryces upbringing on the farm led to his lifelong passion for agriculture, graduating from Beloit High School in 1982.
Playing trombone, a jazz band scholarship landed him at Cloud County Community College for two years. Then while completing his agronomic degree at K-State, Bryce met the love of his life, Lora Erickson, after her sister, Karla Buchanan, claimed he had sheep out and sent Lora to assist. Come to find out, Bryce would always say, yes, his sheep were out out in the pen where they belonged. They married on May 23, 1987, and began their lives together in Sublette, Kansas, where Bryce worked for independent crop consultant Loarn Bucl. Various agronomy positions over the years led them and their growing family, always in Kansas, to Ellinwood, Baldwin City, Minneapolis and finally, Hiawatha, where they have resided for the past 21 years. Most recently, Bryce was employed as North Central, Kansas Seed Manager for Taylor Seed Farms of White Cloud, Kansas.
Along with his enthusiasm for agriculture, including Suffolk sheep, Bryce had a deep faith in God. He and Lora actively shared their faith through youth group, Sunday School, Bible Study, and church board leadership positions. Bryce naturally wove together his love of farming with his love for the Lord. This was reflected in daily life and in messages/teachings he shared.
Family was everything to Bryce. As the rock and support of their family, he and Lora raised their daughters, also known as their three chickadees, Megan, Lindsy and Molly. For the past 15 years, he also held the beloved title of grandpa to his seven grandchildren and one on the way.
Surviving Bryce are: his wife, Lora, of 35 years, daughters: Megan Brobst, Lindsy Long (Josh), Molly Spire (Cody); and grandchildren: Landyn Brobst, Ryker Massey, Amara Brobst, Kevin Long, Charlie Long, Kinsley Spire and Benjamin Bryce Spire. Also surviving him are: his father, Marvin Brobst; sister, Rebecca Jones (Mike); nieces, nephews and numerous extended family.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Carol Trickett and father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Patty Erickson.
A celebration of Bryces life is planned for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha.
The service will be live-streamed online at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha until 4 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to two ministries that Bryce and his family have supported for many years: Eternal Hope Worship Center and Focus on the Family. Memorials can be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. As published in the Hiawatha World.
