Brockhoff, Charles D. 1958-2021

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Charles Dean Charlie Brockhoff, of Fairview, Kansas, died unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, April 27, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital-KU Campus, Topeka, Kansas. He was 63.
Charlie was one of three children born to Norman and Nancy Bloom Brockhoff, March 17, 1958, at Hiawatha, and was a lifelong Fairview area resident, attended Fairview grade school until they unified with Hiawatha, he then attended Robinson Middle School prior to graduating from Hiawatha High School with class of 1976. In his life, he was a jack of all trades. He spent his early years working on the family farmBrockhoff Feed Yards, then a time at the Fairview Elevator, driving a semi along with having his own welding shop. The last 30 years he worked as manager of the Brown County Landfill.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Fairview; volunteer firefighter for the Fairview-Walnut Fire Department for 45 years, serving a number of years as Fire Chief. One of Charlies favorite ways to spend time was doing controlled grass burns for the fire department. He spent several years as a reserve officer with the Brown County Sheriff Department. His passions included hunting, mowing jobs, and re-building Cub Cadet mowers.
Charlie was quite the prankster, never knew a stranger, and loved being with friends whom he could tease and banter back and forth.
Survivors include a son, Brad Brockhoff (Meagan) of Hiawatha; his mother, Nancy Brockhoff of rural Fairview; a brother, David Brockhoff also of Fairview; aunts, Joyce Brockhoff, Diane Brockhoff; cousins, Hazel, Cathy, Mike Brockhoff; and numerous nieces and nephews. His best friend was Pam Ukele of Sabetha.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman, and sister Teresa Althouse.
The family will meet with friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, with a Celebration of Charlies life to follow at 7 p.m., all at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Reverend Michael Dunaway will officiate. MASKS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fairview-Walnut Fire Department, sent in care of funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special note of remember may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also the livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
