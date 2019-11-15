Brockhoff, Norman 1935-2019

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Norman Brockhoff, of rural Fairview, surrounded by his family, left his earthly life for heavenly life Monday evening, Nov. 11, 2019. He was 84.
Norman Lewis Brockhoff was born Oct. 15, 1935, at Old Fairview (northeast of Fairview), one of three children born to Luther and Irma Gildhouse Brockhoff.
He was united in marriage to Nancy Bloom, Sept. 8, 1957, at the First Baptist Church, in Fairview, to which they bore three children: Charles, Teresa and David.
Norman was a lifelong and faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Old Fairview.
Norm is survived by: his wife, Nancy; his sons, Charlie (Nellie) and David; and friend, Angie Higley, all of Fairview; five grandchildren and spouses; and six great-grandchildren.
Also surviving is: his sister, Joyce Brockhof,f of rural Fairview; sister-in-law, Diane Brockhoff, also of rural Fairview; and cousin, Hazel Steely, of Hiawatha.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his daughter, Teresa Brockhoff Althouse; and brother, Larry.
A Celebration of Norms life is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Reverend Michael Dunaway will officiate.
Inurnment will be at Old Fairview Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening, at the funeral home.
Memorials: Nemaha County Home Health & Hospice or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Old Fairview, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., 66434.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
