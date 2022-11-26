Justina Tonia Brockman, known as Stina, unexpectedly passed away Nov. 20, 2022, at the age of 39. She was surrounded by her father, Tony Hyde, step mother, Helen Hyde, some of her many siblings and her loving husband of 15 years, Russell Brockman.
Justina was born on Aug. 7, 1983, in Topeka, Kansas, to Tony Hyde and Angie Ramirez and is the oldest of 14 siblings.
She grew up in Hiawatha, as part of the Sycuan and Kickapoo Nations. She graduated from Hiawatha high school in 2001. She was a loving step Mom to Lucky and Riley Brockman, devoted daughter, sister and aunt, always involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews - she was their biggest supporter. Being the oldest of so many gave her a maternal caring nature that even her friends children felt.
Her kind spirit, hilarious sense of humor, toughness and strength truly made her one of a kind. She loved art, unique handmade jewelry, was an excellent bowler, loved heavy metal, Tim Burton movies, Halloween, tropical travels, and of course, motorcycles. Her most cherished times were spent on the back of the Harley, with her best friend and husband.
Even with all these loud wild interests, in a large crowd, she may have often sat off to the side quietly observing, chuckling, with a smile that always made her eyes sparkle. In private, personal moments, she opened up to those she cared deeply for. Justina touched so many hearts, the unforgettable impact she made with her time here is felt far and wide..
Justina is proceed in death by: her beloved mother, Angie Ramirez; sister, Yvonne Hyde; sister, Darissa Ramirez; step-brother, Justin Swindle; nephew, Herbert Ramirez.
She is survived by: her husband, Russel Brockman, II; stepsons, Lucky Brockman and Riley Brockman; father, Tony Hyde of Hiawatha; stepmother, Helen Hyde; brother, Bruce Swindle of Hiawatha; sisters: Alexandria Hyde of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ophelia Hyde of Flagstaff, Arizona, Joanna Hyde, El Cajun, California, Arlissa Whitebird, Horton Kansas, Jessi Whitebird of Kansas City, Kansas, Alissen Whitebird, Holton, Kansas, Larissa Whitebird- Holton, Marissa Whitebird, Horton, Austin Whitebird, Horton, Iriss Whitebird, Horton, Clarissa Whitebird, Kansas City, Missouri, Vanessa Whitebird (Gonzales), Kansas City, Alvin Whitebird, Horton and Devin Whitebird, Horton; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, and Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, both will be at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home 124 S 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
The family welcomes everyone to join them for lunch after services at the Fisher Center at 201 E Iowa St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Memorial contributions suggested to the Animal Shelter c/o funeral home, 66434.
