HAYSVILLE, Kan. Heather Ranae (Craig) Brown, 44, of Haysville, passed away in Hiawatha, Kansas, on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Heather was born on April 20, 1975, in Wellington, the daughter of Tom and Sonja Craig.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the home of Tom and Sonja Craig, 1402 Falcon Road, Powhattan, KS 66527.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.