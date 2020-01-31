Brown, Nema

Nema Brown
HORTON, Kan. Nema Brown, loving wife and mother of four, passed away due to complications from lung cancer, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was 43 years old.
Nema was a resident of Horton, and worked as a registered nurse at the Hiawatha Community Hospital, until her cancer diagnosis in July of 2018.
Nema is preceded in death by: her mother, Debbie Frayer; and an adopted sister, Breana.
She is survived by: her husband, Rob; children: Jacob, Emma, Chance and Logan; son-in-law, Billy; granddaughters, Ryleigh and Peyton; sister, Lisa; brother-in-law, Eric; brother, Nate; stepfather, John; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
We will be gathering at the Horton Blue Building after the services for food, drinks and memories of Nema.
All who loved Nema are invited to attend.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Lukes Hospice House, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
