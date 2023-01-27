ROBINSON, Kan. Stephen D. Brown was born Dec. 6, 1946, in Abilene, Kansas, the third of four brothers, born to Harold O. and Geneva L. (Martin) Brown. Steve was a longtime Robinson, Kansas, resident, passed away unexpectedly at his home Jan. 6, 2023, at the age of 76.

Memorial services for Steve are planned for 11 a.m. Feb. 4, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha. Military honors will be a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be held in the spring at the Veterans National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.