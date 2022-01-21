Bruning, Donald F. 1928-2022

STERLING, Kan. Donald Forest Butch Bruning, 93, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away Jan. 13, 2022, at Sterling Village, Sterling. He was born Feb. 23, 1928, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Andy and Hazel Wendt Bruning. Butch has resided in Sterling since 1949, formerly of Nickerson, Kansas. He graduated from Nickerson High School with the class of 1946 and attended University of Kansas for one semester. Butch worked with his father-in-law, C.E. Alspaugh, as a route driver at Sterling Ice Cream Company. He also worked for Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline, and later started his own business, Dons Ditching Service, which he operated for many years until he retired.
Butch was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, Rice County Rural Fire Department, USD 376 Sterling School Board, KLICA, Kansas State High School Official Association, Sterling Country Club, and Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed playing basketball on the Sterling town league. Butch loved traveling, camping, golfing, and spending his winters in Arizona. Butch was a mechanic for a caravan of RVs that went into old Mexico. On July 19, 1947, Butch was united in marriage with Barbara Lee Alspaugh in Sterling. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2017.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Eldon Bruning. Butch is survived by his son, Scott Bruning and wife Vickie of Ocala, Florida; daughter, Susan Wigginton and husband Hugh of Hoxie, Kansas; niece and nephew, Bart Bruning and Tammy Rodriquez; two grandchildren, Christopher Bruning and Lizabeth Carriero; four great-grandchildren, Damon Carriero, Allison Bruning, Maddie Bruning, and Logan Hall.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will follow at Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present.
Memorials may be given to the Sterling Country Club or the Sterling American Legion Post #128 in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling. As published in the Hiawatha World.
