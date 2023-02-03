Jere Dale Bruning, 92, of Hiawatha, formerly of rural White Cloud, Kansas, passed away at Maple Heights on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Jere was born Sep. 17, 1930 in White Cloud, the son of Omar and Pearl Bruning. He was a lifelong resident of the area, graduating from Hiawatha High School in 1948.
He married Patricia Shear of Robinson on Dec. 16, 1951. They were blessed with four daughters: Lu Ann, Jane, Mary and Sara. Jere and Patty raised their daughters on a farm near White Cloud. Jere dedicated his life to farming, winning many awards in yield contests before retiring after 50 years and moving to Hiawatha. The farm received a century designation in 2002; Jeres grandfather started the farm in 1902.
Jere was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church, as were his parents and grandparents. He served in the National Guard for 14 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. Jere was very involved in his community, contributing years of service to the Brown County Historical Society, Kansas FFA, KANZA Mental Health Foundation Board, and the Hiawatha Chamber of Commerce, among many others. He was also a member of the Masons for 60 years, the Kiwanis Club, the Hiawatha Amateur Radio Club, and the Antique Farmall Tractor Club. Jere was also a generous donor to many community causes and served on the Board of the Morrill Free Public Library in Hiawatha for several years.
Jere was known for collecting antique Farmall tractors, with his collection being displayed with great pride at the Ag Museum. Most recently, Jere donated the Jere and Patty Memorial Building to the Ag Museum, to be opened later this year. Jere was passionate about travel, visiting many countries and having adventures, including hunting and fishing expeditions around the world. He loved spending time with his family, enjoying many special visits from his daughters and grandchildren.
Jere was preceded in death by his wife, Patty.
He is survived by: his sister, Ann (Ray) Rust of Raleigh, North Carolina; daughters: Lu Ann (Dennis) Korthanke of Port Orchard, Washington, Jane Byers of Louisburg, Kansas, Mary (Bill) Pfeffer of New Berlin, Illinois and Sara (Jim) Weast of New Berlin; seven grandchildren: Laurie (Matt) Allen, Jacob Byers, Jeffrey Byers, Emily Pfeffer, Jill Pfeffer, Megan (Nathan) Finster and Molly Weast; and two great-grandson, Logan and Lincoln Allen.
A celebration of Jeres eternal life will be held at Zion United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, presided over by Pastor Darlene Sheffer.
Masonic committal services a courtesy of Masonic Lodge #33, AF&AM, of Hiawatha.
Burial with military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after Noon on Tuesday. The family will meet friends at the Funeral Home on from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Maple Heights for the excellent care provided to Jere.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion United Methodist Church or Brown County Ag Museum which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
