Bruning, Patricia S. 1932-2021

Patricia Sue Bruning, 88, of Hiawatha, Kansas, formerly of rural White Cloud, Kansas, passed away at the Amberwell Hiawatha on July 17, 2021.
Patty was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Leonard and Essie Bushey Shear and was a lifelong resident of this area where she attended schools and graduated from Robinson High School with the Class of 1950.
She married Jere Bruning of White Cloud on Dec. 16, 1951. They were blessed with four daughters: Lu Ann, Jane, Mary and Sara. Patty and Jere raised their daughters on a farm near White Cloud, retiring after 50 years, and moved to Hiawatha to make their home.
Patty was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed making quilts. She had a great wit and always had a smile. An important part of her life as well was being a Gray Lady volunteer at Hiawatha Community Hospital for many years.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Shirley Hickman and Ruth Ann Spiker.
Patty is survived by her husband Jere of Hiawatha; daughters, Lu Ann (Dennis) Korthanke of Port Orchard, Washington, Jane Byers of Louisburg, Kansas, Mary (Bill) Pfeffer of New Berlin, Illinois and Sara (Jim) Weast of New Berlin; seven grandchildren: Laurie (Matt) Allen, Jacob Byers, Jeffrey Byers, Emily Pfeffer, Jill Pfeffer, Megan (Nathan) Finster and Molly Weast; two great-grandsons: Logan and Lincoln Allen.
A celebration of Pattys eternal life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Zion United Methodist Church, northeast of Robinson, with Pastor Darlene Sheffer officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, from 6 until 7:30 Monday evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion United Methodist Church which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
THE FAMILY ASKS TO WEAR A MASK PLEASE
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also the livestreaming site.
The family would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the staff of Maple Heights for the wonderful care given to Patty. As published in the Hiawatha World.
