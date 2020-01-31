Brunner, William D. 1948-2020

TEMPLE, Texas William Bill Don Brunner, 71, Temple, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Temple.
He was born April 15, 1948, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to W.A. and Emma Rebecca (Williams) Brunner.
Bill served in the United States Navy from 1969 to 1971, on the U.S.S. Constellation and the U.S.S. Coral Sea. He made his career as a master plumber, before retiring.
Bill was a hard worker, could fix most anything and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a kind and gentle man, who was always ready to lend a helping hand when he saw someone in need.
Bill most of all loved his family and his pets.
Bill was married to Kay McCleery, in 1969; they divorced in 2000.
He then married Beverly Creek, in 2005; she resides at their home, in Temple.
Bill is preceded in death by: his parents; as well as his stepdaughter, Crystal; and his beloved dogs, Little-Tex and Jordan.
Bill is survived by: his wife, Beverly Brunner; twin daughters, Heather Brunner Berner and Leslie Brunner Moyer (Rodney); stepsons, William L. Creek III (Nichol) and Brandon Frank Creek Sr. (Christina); and four siblings: Connie Hachenberg (James), Susan Vornholt (Jerry), Charles Brunner (Michael) and Glenn Brunner (Julie); as well as six grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society.
His siblings recently got together to reminisce and celebrate his life.
He was a good man who was dearly loved. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.