Bruns, Jerry 1940-2020

HIGHLAND, Kan. Jerry D. Bruns, was born April 4, 1940, in Wichita, Kansas. He died Nov. 25, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Jerry grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, where he attended school, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1958. He went to Iola, Kansas, Junior College where he played basketball. He finished his education at Pittsburg State, where he excelled at track. His first teaching assignment was at Baldwin, then Council Grove, before he finished his teaching career at Highland. He couched the East-West Shriners Bowl. Jerry then worked for the Doniphan County Appraisers office from which he retired in 2002.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reno and Beulah Bethel Bruns, a sister Mary Linn Kelley.
Jerry married Doris Wynn in June 1962. To this union were born Jon David, James Daniel, and Wendy before they divorced. He married Sharon Lent Dec. 26, 1980, who survives of the home.
Also surviving are his children David, Danny, Wendy Simmons (Barry); four grandchildren, Alexis Winchester (Cody), Alysa Simmons, Braden Simmons, and Teegan Bruns; and a great-granddaughter, Demi Kay Grace Winchester and one on the way.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bruns Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035
A special message or story may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
