David Buckridge Jr.
David Buckridge, Jr., 79, Hiawatha, died June 20, 2019.
Survivors: wife, Betty Satterfield; children, Sally McDonald, Sharon Jenkins, Connie, Sherry, Krystal, Bradley and Ronald; step-son, Claude Shorty Garrett, sister Nadine.
Preceded by: parents, David Sr. and Alice Faye Woods Buckridge; daughter, Shirley Foster; step-sons, Jim Garrett, Bobby Garrett; a brother, Alva; sister, Lela.
Celebration of life: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Eternal Hope Family Life Center, Hiawatha.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
