Ken Burenheide
Ken Burenheide passed on to meet his maker due to natural causes.
He grew up in Olpe, Kansas, the youngest of four children to Fred and Caroline Burenheide.
After completing high school, he matriculated to Emporia State University and he graduated with a degree in Education. While at Emporia, he met his first wife, LeAnn Hensley, and from this union were born two sons, Brian and Brad.
The couple moved to Clearwater, Kansas, where he began his teaching career. The couple moved to Sabetha, Kansas, and there Ken spent 33 of his 37 years of teaching in the Sabetha school district teaching, coaching, scorekeeping, sponsoring activities, teaching drivers education, and impacting lives of his students, many of whom kept in contact after his career.
He would remarry later in life to Janet Babbs of, Hiawatha, Kansas, and took her kids as his own. Mark and Ronda were added to his family and Janet and Ken bought an acreage to which a pond was quickly added and his dream of having a farm pond and his own hobby farm was fulfilled. There he grew a small crop each year and he spent a large portion of his retirement years with a favorite hobby of fishing.
He is survived by: his wife, Janet, of the home; his children, Brian Burenheide (Julie), of Sabetha, Brad Burenheide (Eileen) of Westmoreland, Kansas, and their children Anthony, Hannah, Drew, Brooklyn, Madison, and Samuel, Ronda Ferris (Terry), of Hiawatha, and their children Jessie, Lane, and Levi, Mark Babbs of Hiawatha; and also five great-grandchildren, Lacey, Raven, Benjamin, Athena, and Arwen.
Ken had lifelong obsessions of building, tinkering, hunting, and fishing. This has been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Additionally, Ken was the type of person who would do whatever he could to help out a friend in need. As has been said on many occasions, the two dates that began this obituary are but the starting and ending point of his life. But the dash connecting the dates was with filled laughter, love, care, and selfless giving.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Thursday where a parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., followed by family visiting with friends until 8 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Anns Catholic Church in Hiawatha, with Father Dan Gardner as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please take some time to go fishing soon and throw a line with a little prayer for Ken or do something to help out a youngster learn something along the way. Its what Ken would have wanted. Contributions will be designated for a memorial to be named at a later date, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com Refer to live services at the funeral home Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.