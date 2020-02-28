Buser, Robert F. 1941-2020

SABETHA, Kan. Robert Bob Francis Buser, 78, peacefully passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
He was born in Sabetha, on May 16, 1941. He was one of six children of Gerald and Caroline (Stoltzenberger) Buser.
He was a lifelong resident in the Fairview/Fidelity/Sabetha areas.
He attended Fairview schools, graduating in 1959. He attended Highland Community College and played football, during the 1960 to 61 school year.
He married Ellen Louise Tilton, on June 15, 1963.
They raised their three children and farmed in the Fairview area, until 1984.
At that time, they sold the farm and moved to Sabetha to make their home.
His love of farming lasted a lifetime, and he continued to work in and around the farming community. He worked with many friends and businesses in the area throughout his life to help with planting, harvest, haying, hauling grain, and fertilizer or just to offer advice whenever needed.
He worked at Berwick Oil, Co., serving in the manager position for many years. He was a school bus driver in Sabetha School District, worked in the bus barn, and enjoyed driving sports teams to many of their games and activities.
He was an avid Sabetha Bluejays fan.
He had a love for sports and enjoyed coaching his sons, watching his grandchildren play and coach, and attending all games.
He spent his entire life loving the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, and spending time with family and friends doing those activities.
He was a member of the Kansas Fur Harvesters Association, the Fur Takers of America and the National Trappers Association.
Bob was genuinely kind, caring and hard-working, and loved spending time talking, and telling stories with family and friends.
He was a life member of St. Augustine/Fidelity Church, where he served on various councils and boards. He is an honorary member for life of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include: his wife, Ellen, of the home; children: Debbie (Kyle) Deere, of Lansing, Kansas, Jim (DeAnn) Buser and Steve (Loretta) Buser, of Sabetha; six grandchildren: Blake (Kayla) Deere, Riann (Scot) Mullis, Taylar (Bill) Novotny, Kohl Buser, Ashton Buser and Colby Buser; four great-grandchildren: Emersynn, Judah, Frankie and Ruby; siblings: Eloise (Fred) Hawk, Irene Eisenbise and Gary (Pam) Buser; and sister-in-law, Anna Mae Buser.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Lisa Kay Buser; brothers, John Buser and Leo Buser.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Augustine Church, Fidelity, Kansas, with a lunch following.
The family will greet friends, at the church, from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Memorial contributions are to be used for the Fidelity Cemetery Fund and Kansas Fur Harvesters.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, is in charge of the arrangements.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
