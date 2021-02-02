Butrick Jr, William B. 1950-2021

HIGHLAND, Kan. William (Bill) Brandon Butrick Jr., born Nov. 28, 1950, on the family farm in Iowa Point, Kansas, the son of William B. Butrick Sr. and Majorie L. Walton Butrick, passed away Jan. 29, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was 70 years old.
Bill graduated with the Highland High School class of 1968 and the class of 1970 from Highland Community College. In 1972 he received his Bachelors of Science in Psychology degree from Missouri Western College in St. Joseph.
Bill worked at the Horton Bank as a supervisor of loan maintenance. In July of 1991 he started work for the City of Highland as city clerk. He retired in 2011 after 20 years of service.
Bill enjoyed retirement by going to the family farm and spending time there, whether it was mowing, gardening, or tending to the cattle and fishing. Each morning he looked forward to meeting his friends for breakfast and coffee. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his son, Jeff, and his family and watching his three grandsons participate in sports.
He married Melody L. Hopper on Sept. 16, 1977, in Troy, Kansas, and they made their home in Highland.
Survivors include his wife, Melody Butrick of the home; a son, Jeffrey Butrick (Aislinn) of Valley Falls, Kansas; a brother, Darrell Butrick of St. Joseph; a sister, Wilma White (Don) of Lawrence, Kansas; three grandsons, Brennen, Brayson and Bentley Miller; and numerous nephews and great- nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. Butrick Sr. and Majorie L. Butrick.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday where the family will be present after 3 p.m.
Graveside services will be held privately Friday, Feb. 5, at the Iowa Point Cemetery. Mark Twombly will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Highland EMT Association, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035
Please consider sending a card to the family or note of remembrance to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Funeral home facebook page for live streaming at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
