Campbell, Terry L. 1952-2020

FALLS CITY, Neb. Terry Lynn Campbell was born to Raymond and Louise Prater Campbell, March 22, 1952.
He went to be with his Lord and Savior, Dec. 15, 2020, after a courageous battle trying to overcome various health complications. He was 68.
Terry was a dynamic song evangelist and founder of TLC Ministries. Terry, along with his wife Maddie and dog Huggy, traveled the United States telling his amazing lifes story of forgiveness, healing and spiritual renewal.
His former years he was lead singer in the following rock and roll bands: Spike & the Sputniks and Dusty Blue Band.
Everyone that met Terry heard about his friend and Savior Jesus. He served a Mighty God.
Terry attended the Eternal Hope Worship Center and many times provided the music on Sunday. He was also a member of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.
Survivors include his wife, Maddie, of Falls City; a sister, Sharon Kroese (husband Gale Helmink) of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Pastor Bill Campbell (Mary Jim) of Summerfield, Florida; sisters-in-law, Lyndi Campbell of Kansas City, Missouri, Judy Campbell also of Lincoln; Maddies family in the Philippines; and a number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene, Jerry, and Donald Campbell.
A Celebration of Terrys life is planned for Monday Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. at Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha.
Private family inurnment at the Rulo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to TLC Ministries sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
MASKS REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING EXPECTED
Church Facebook page: Eternal Hope Worship Center
A special message of note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
