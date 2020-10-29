Cannon, Peggy A. 1940-2020

OLATHE, Kan. Peggy Cannon, 80, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born July 3, 1940, in Hiawatha, Kansas, to Pearl Jack and Emma Lydia Imthurn Shank. She received her Bache-lors degree from the University of Kansas in 1963 where she also was a cheerleader.
Peggy was office manager for Corbin Bronze but her favorite job was that of mother and grand-mother.
She was preceded in death by: her parents and siblings Darlene, Gene, and Gary.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Shehan; a daughter, Shelley Seibolt; a son, Shawn Cannon; a sister, Joyce Rinier; and grandchilren Sammy Seibolt, Dustin Seibolt and Eryn MacKenzie.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at noon at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha.
Condolences may me expressed at www.AmosFamily.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.