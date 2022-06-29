Carlson, Adam J. 1982-2022

HIAWATHA, Kan. Adam James Carlson, 39, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1982 in Horton, Kansas, the son of James and Wilma Richard Carlson. Adam graduated from Horton High School in 2001. Adam worked as the Bingo Supervisor for the Sac-N-Fox Casino. He loved playing video games and spending time with his children.
Survivors include his mother, Wilma Carlson of Horton, Kansas; three sons, Devin Carlson, William Carlson and Kyle Carlson; two daughters, Emily Carlson and Zoey Carlson; brother, Chris (Susanne) Carlson of Hiawatha, Kansas; half- brother, Jamie Carlson; niece, Jocelyn Carlson and nephew, Kavan Carlson.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Carlson and a brother, Brandon Carlson.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, Kansas where the family will greet on Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at the Netawaka Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Adam Carlson memorial fund to be designated later and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney. com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
