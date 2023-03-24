Charles C. Carr, Jr., 83, of Hiawatha, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed on March 20, 2023, after suffering a stroke in 2021.
He was born Sept. 9, 1939, in St. Joseph, one of two children born to Charles Sr. and Mildred Shaney Carr. Charlie graduated from Central High School in 1957 prior to graduating from St. Joseph Junior College, and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri. He served four years in ROTC in high school and in the Missouri Air Guard, St. Joseph. His working career included Bankers Dispatch and Kansas Gas Service, retiring after 43 years of service.
Charlie married Susan Corwin (deceased) later divorced.
Their children survive, Catherine (Steve) Seitz, Kelly (Luther) Ganieany, C. Clayton (Kim) Carr, Sam (Lynn) Metzger, John B. Carr-Metzger.
He married Cheryl Wills and they later divorced.
He married Gail (Adolph) Coker in 1989. They enjoyed traveling together and exploring steam engines on the railroad and excursion trains. They both spent countless hours volunteering at the Brown County Genealogical Society in Hiawatha where he was the handyman. She survives. He inherited (his favorite phrase) these children, J. Damon (Denise) Coker, Laura Coker, Alan (Kristy) Coker, and Lynne Coker.
Also surviving is a sister, Charlene Sauceman; two nephews; a niece; 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren,
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, and a granddaughter, Johna Coker.
Graveside services are planned for 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Marys Immaculate Catholic Cemetery, Valley Falls, Kansas. Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home during office hours Wednesday and Thursday to sign the register book for Charles.
Military honors will be a courtesy of Grahem-Herbers Post #3084, VFW of Valley Falls.
Following graveside services, visitation and lunch will follow at Kendall Community Room, Valley Falls where everyone is invited to join the family
Memorial contributions are suggested to Brown County Genealogical Society, which may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, Kan. 66434.
