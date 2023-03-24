Charles C. Carr, Jr., 83, of Hiawatha, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed on March 20, 2023, after suffering a stroke in 2021.

He was born Sept. 9, 1939, in St. Joseph, one of two children born to Charles Sr. and Mildred Shaney Carr. Charlie graduated from Central High School in 1957 prior to graduating from St. Joseph Junior College, and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri. He served four years in ROTC in high school and in the Missouri Air Guard, St. Joseph. His working career included Bankers Dispatch and Kansas Gas Service, retiring after 43 years of service.

