Carver, Earl S. 1927-2020

Earl Sanford Carver went to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital at the young age of 93. Earl was born in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, April 30, 1927, to John (Fred) and Myrtle Ella McAlexander Carver.
In 1936 his family moved to Kansas where he attended schools in Morrill, Kansas. He was a member of the United States Army serving during WWII.
Earl married Lucille Grote, which involved taking on the raising of his stepson, Rolland Grote Jr. To this union two children were born, Barbara Carver and Ken Carver. They divorced after 25 years of marriage. While attending a Parents without Partners meeting Earl met, according to him, the love of his life, JoEllen Bartley. They dated for several years. One Saturday they had decided to go shopping, while at the mall they wondered into a jewelry store at which time Jo joked with him about when are you going to buy me a ring? He stated "I thought about it then decided heck why not." They were married on Sept. 16, 1989. They spent all their married life in Hiawatha. Traveling, woodworking projects, time with family and spending time with his grandchildren was his passion. JoEllen preceded Earl in death in November 2017.
Earl was a hard-working man. He spent his younger years working in construction building homes. In 1973 he started working at Mid America Dairy in Sabetha, Kansas, as a welder. He retired in 1989. Earl stated to his family it was at this time his life really began. He always had some type of project in progress. From remodeling kitchens to helping his grandkids build something out of scrap lumber his abilities were exceptional. He also enjoyed his flower gardens over the years. Even when he was unable to get up and down to care for his flowers a good friend built him a raised garden so that he could care for while standing. Plants, whether inside or out, were a big part of his life up until he was hospitalized.
In the early 1990s Earl became known as the Bike Man He started with fixing tires then on to refurbishing bikes and finally built several unique bikes from scratch. It was not odd to have kids come to the door at all times of the day/night to have Earl fix their bike or to work out a deal for a different bike Earl may have put out front for sale. He had the kindest heart just wanting to see the joy on a childs face as they rode away.
As it became harder for him to work on bikes or larger projects. He enjoyed taking care of his plants and feeding the livestock. (Squirrels and birds) He passed along this love to his great grandson, Carter Jante. They spent lots of time looking out the window talking about the birds etc. If you were lucky you might even see him going for a ride on his scooter checking out the work being done by the city on the streets.
Earl was also preceded in his parents; grandson, Scott Carver; brothers, Elden Carver, Melvin Fortney, sisters Leoma Mullins, Ladene Arellanes, and Estelene Frey.
He is survived by his stepson, Rolland (Jan) Grote Jr. of Hawley, Pennsylvania; daughter, Barbara Carver; and a son, Ken Carver of Topeka, Kansas; stepson, Kenneth (Dawn) Stephens of Hiawatha; grandchildren, Jessica Persons, Silver Lake, Kansas, Derek Stephens and Althea Jante (Colton) of Hiawatha; great-grandchildren, Kora and Adalyn Persons, Nathanial (Gabrielle) Carver and Carter Jante; great-great-grandson, Maveryck Carver. Also surviving are his sister, Maxine Mira, Ridgecrest, California; brother-in-law, Jim (Leslie) Bartley, Horton, Kansas; sister-in-law, Carol (James) Thiesing, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, and until noon Wednesday. Private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Tony French will officiate,
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hiawatha Community Hospital, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Remember the family during this difficult time with a card or note of remembrance sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
