Cash, Robert J. 1941-2021

Robert J. Cash died on Oct. 9, 2021, at age 79. Bob Cash was born Roy Roland Harris, the youngest of 11 children, born to Roy and Agnes Edmonds Harris on Nov. 15, 1941, near Mountain Grove, Missouri.
At age one year, he and his four youngest siblings were kidnapped by the Joplin Baby Ring and sold. Bobby was adopted at 19 months by Bob and Edith Edde Cash and grew up in Hiawatha.
At age seven, Bobby began walking himself three blocks to church alone. He earned his God and Country award in scouting. In 1957, he won first place in the nation in a math test in trigonometry, although he had never taken a trigonometry class. As a teenager, he had his own haying crew in the alfalfa fields.
Bob graduated from Kansas University in 1964 and earned his M.S. from K.U. in 1968. At age 25, he set a base record in Run, Dodge and Jump at Fort Bliss. Before Jaws of Life, Bob would pry injured people out of car wrecks while others were standing around waiting for help to arrive.
For 14 years, Bob was director of Services for the Elderly. Bob trusted Christ as his Lord and Savior, even up to ten minutes before he died.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Chapel Oaks with visitation at 9 a.m. At 9 a.m. John Howard will play bagpipes. Rev. Dennis Fulbright will preach and lead congregational singing playing his guitar. Flag folding and gun salute will follow.
Pallbearers will be grandson, Cash Mildwater; Bobs nephews, Steve Carrico, Rick Theno of Kansas City, and Annes nephews: Brock, Bronz and Brandy Peterson.
At Clifton Cemetery at 3 p.m. Kent Kalivoda will read scripture, and Annes brother and wife Bill and Bryn Peterson will sing and play the flute.
Bob is survived by: his wife, Anne Peterson Cash; daughter, Sara Cash and grandson, Cash Mildwater of Alsea, Oregon; his sisters, Shirley Munn of Shell Knob, Missouri and Donna Theno of Fort Worth, Texas.
His birth sister, Jackie Harris Cash Littrell who grew up with him, died in 2009.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
