Cash, Robert J. 1941-2021

Robert J. Cash died on Oct. 9, 2021, at age 79. Services for Robert J. Cash, of Hiawatha, are planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
Graveside service will follow at Clifton Cemetery at 3 p.m. Saturday,.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Barnabas Aid sent to 80 Abberyville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 to help persecuted Christians worldwide. As published in the Hiawatha World.
