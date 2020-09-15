Cavin, Sheri L. 1959-2020

ROBINSON, Kan. Sheri Lynn (Smith) Cavin, 61, of Robinson, Kansas, died Thursday morning Sept. 10, 2020, at her home in the loving care of her husband of 34 years, Allen Cavin.
Sheri was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Hiawatha, Kansas, to Larry W. Smith and Alice F. (Watson) Smith.
Sheri was raised in Colorado where she met her first husband with whom she had three children. In 1981 she moved, along with her family, back to Kansas where she later met and married her husband Allen.
She always enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family and was very fond of being around young people as she was always young at heart. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but none that she seemed to enjoy as much as her jobs in the kitchens of two separate colleges. She enjoyed being around the college kids. Sheri also volunteered at Robinsons Community Church school where she taught the preschool and kindergarten class. But of all the things Sheri did in her life, she held dearest to her heart being a grandma and great- grandma.
Sheri is survived by: her husband, Allen; father, Larry Smith and companion Paula Holst. Horton, Kansas; a sister, Angie (Lloyd) Muckey of Robinson; three children, Russell (Rickie) Gonzales Leadville, Colorado, Amie Gonzales (Jeremiah Rebant) Hiawatha, Kansas and Kristopher (Robin) Gonzales Hiawatha; 12 grandchildren; numerous step grand-children; a great-granddaughter and another great-grandchild on the way. Too numerous to mention are the others that Sheri simply chose to call her kids and grandkids. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Sheri was preceded in death in 2002 by her mother, Alice F (Watson) Smith, of Robinson, as well as her grandparents, Chalton (Shon) and Ruth Smith and Ernest (Pete) and Mildred Watson also of Robinson.
A Celebration of Sheris life is planned 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Robinson Community Center, 118 Parsons, Robinson, with fellowship and a meal to follow. Victor Haworth will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
