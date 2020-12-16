Chase, Loretta J. 1928-2020

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Loretta Janette (Klein) Chase passed to her heavenly home on Dec. 10, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1928, to Ivan and Dorothy Nyfeler Klein. She married Earl Chase and to this union was born three sons and two daughters.
Loretta is survived by Richard Chase, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Carol (Dale) Schuetz, Powhattan, Kansas, Susan (Jon) Milne, North Platte, Nebraska, and Stephen (Debra) Chase, Sabetha, Kansas. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Jackson of Sabetha, along with 13 grandkids, numerous great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
Due to the critical situation we are in, there will be no formal visitation, but Loretta will lie in state at Chapel Oaks funeral home in Hiawatha beginning 9 a.m. till 1 p.m., Dec. 14, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ in Fairview, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, KS 66434. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Often when you think youre at the end of something, youre at the beginning of something else. By Fred Rogers
Thank you Mom/ Grandma for everything you taught us and for memories we now share!
PLEASE OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS REQUIREMENTS
Funeral home facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Kansas. As published in the Hiawatha World.
