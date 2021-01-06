Cheek, Ace W. 1941-2020

WATHENA, Kan. Ace W. Cheek, 79, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, following a long battle with cancer.
Ace was born on Feb. 26, 1941, in Denton, Kansas, to Ward and Mabel (Jelly) Cheek. Following graduation from Willis High School he joined the United States Air Force serving four years, and later two years in the Kansas National Guard. He then went to work for United Telephone Company, retiring in 2006 after nearly 43 years.
Ace married Dorothy Kreitzer on Feb. 26, 1966, in Hiawatha, Kansas, where they continued to live and raise their family for over 30 years. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include; children, Mike Cheek, (Angie), Bonner Springs, Kansas, Carol Vestal, (Jay), Hot Springs, Arkansas, Cory Cheek and Mitch Cheek (Kelli), both of White Cloud, Kansas; grandchildren, Tyler, (Brooke) Vestal, Acie, (Millennia) Vestal, Zachary Vestal, Tehya Vestal, Dylan Cheek, Emmy Cheek and Molly Cheek; great-granddaughter, Hadassah Vestal; sister, Lillian Connolly; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mary Rose Ireland and Shirley Cheek; and his special brother, John Kreitzer.
Ace has been cremated.
His memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation; 10:30 a.m. one hour prior to service.
Memorials: St. Croix Hospice
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
