SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. Nancy Jean Clark, age 83, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home. She was born August 5, 1936, in Stanberry, Missouri, a daughter of the late Warren and Helen (Wisdom) Feldman.
On April 2, 1960, in St. Joseph, she was united in marriage to her surviving husband, Ellis Clark.
For many years, Nancy worked alongside Ellis at their various car dealerships. She enjoyed spending time reading and flower gardening.
Nancy was a member of the West Lake Christian Church in Laurie where she was active in the praise band and choir. She was also a fifty year member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
In addition to her husband, Ellis, she was survived by: her children, Lisa Jean Clark of the home, Larry Clark and wife Darlene of Sunrise Beach, and Lance Clark and wife Robyn of Hiawatha, Kansas; six grandchildren, Adam Sudduth, Ashley Sudduth, Haley Walls, Melody Gnagi, Lance Clark and Gerranne Gnagi; her sister, Karen Kennel and husband Jim of Nixa, Missouri and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Gnagi.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at the West Lake Christian Church in Laurie, Missouri, with Pastor Kelly Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, at the church.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Garber Memorial Estates in Laurie. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Bea. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.