HORTON, Kan. Judith (Judy) Marie (Guenther) Clay, 80, Horton, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Amberwell Hospital in Hiawatha, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 25, 1942, in Atwood, Kansas, the daughter of W.F. and Ilda (Schroeder) Guenther.
Judy attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Linn Rural High School in 1960. She went on to Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, graduating in 1964. She worked as church secretary, medication aide, and learning disabilities paraprofessional.
Judy was married to Richard Clay on May 28, 1967, in Ft. Dodge, Iowa. They made their first home in Stanton, Nebraska and moved to Horton in 1974.
For many years, she participated as a leader of the local Girl Scouts and sang with the Sweet Adelines Womens Chorus.
Most importantly, Judy had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She was baptized on July 12, 1942, and confirmed in 1956. Her confirmation verse was Romans 1:16: For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.
She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, where she was an organist and served many years as church secretary. She was an active member and officer of the Lutheran Womens Missionary League (LWML) and enjoyed attending many Kansas District and national conventions.
Judy is survived by: her husband, Richard; two children, Jennifer (Ragan) Todd, Pittsburg, Kansas and Samuel (Yuko) Clay, Statesboro, Georgia; two sisters, Kathleen Lahey, Kansas City, Missouri and Martha (David) Piotrowsky, Ottawa, Kansas; five grandchildren: Emily and Ian Todd and Hannah, Rachel and Joel Clay.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha.
The family will greet visitors before the service from 1 to 2 p.m. and burial will follow at Horton Cemetery.
Friends may call funeral home after 10 a.m. Monday. Memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Womens Missionary League and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home 124 S. 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
